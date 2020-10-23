Advertisement

Salvation Army looking for bellringers

Salvation Army looking for bellringers
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - With the holidays approaching, the Salvation Army is looking for people to volunteer as bellringers.

They are looking for $150 thousand for this year’s kettle that will go back into the ministry and the services the nonprofit provides.

The Salvation Army is looking to ring for 12 days this year --- for the twelve days of Christmas --- which will begin on the weekend before Thanksgiving every Friday and Saturday. It’s a change from the usual volunteering from Monday through Saturday.

And that isn’t the only change for this year as the volunteers will be asked to go along with pandemic safety measures.

“With our volunteers, we obviously are going to encourage masks and social distancing and keeping that safety precaution help," says Salvation Army Commanding Officer, Major Patrick Richmond. "Because we don’t know what to expect come this Christmas season but that we need to continue with trying to keep everybody safe.”

If you are 16 year or older you may volunteer to be a bellringer at your local Salvation Army.

Kettle kickoff will be November 18 at 12:30 p.m. at Point Park for the location in Parkersburg. The official bellringing will happen the Friday of that week.

