Commercial building burned in Parkersburg fire

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Firefighters responded to a fire at 519 Camden Street around 9:16 Saturday morning.

Officials say there was heavy fire and smoke on the second floor of the commercial building when they arrived on scene. There was also some lighter fire on the first floor.

Crews swept the structure in search of anyone who may have been inside, but didn’t find anyone.

No injuries were reported, but the building is a total loss. Fire Lieutenant Jody Casto says it belongs to AmeriGas, but the company doesn’t use it any more.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

