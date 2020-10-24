Football Frenzy- Week 9 recap

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Week number 9 of the high school football season saw a showdown between 2 playoff contenders at Parkersburg High’s Stadium field.

13th ranked Parkersburg high dominates 10th ranked John Marshall 54-14. Bryson Singer had 219 yards rushing and 2 touchdowns. He also passed for 217 yards and 4 touchdowns

The Marietta Tigers got knocked out of the playoffs last week, but they returned to regular season play. The Tigers get by Cambridge 35-21 Quarterback Reece Gerber and receiver Tony Munoz were on the same page for 3 touchdown connections in the first half.

The Waterford Wildcats lost a close game last week in the playoffs. And tonight they suffered another one...22-19 at the hands of Caldwell

In playoff action from the Buckeye State. The Eastern Eagles are eliminated by the River Pilots 49-13

St. Marys was a winner on the road. The 6th ranked Blue Devils defeated the Hawks of South Harrison 54-6

Ritchie County is a big winner on the road 38-13.

Parkersburg South and Williamstown had an unscheduled bye week due to scheduling problems caused by the Coronavirus numbers

