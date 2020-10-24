Advertisement

Football Frenzy- Week 9 recap

Parkersburg, Marietta, St. Marys and Ritchie County are winners on Friday night.
(KGWN)
By Jim Wharton, Ryan Wilson and Jesse Wharff
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 11:53 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Week number 9 of the high school football season saw a showdown between 2 playoff contenders at Parkersburg High’s Stadium field.

13th ranked Parkersburg high dominates 10th ranked John Marshall 54-14. Bryson Singer had 219 yards rushing and 2 touchdowns. He also passed for 217 yards and 4 touchdowns

The Marietta Tigers got knocked out of the playoffs last week, but they returned to regular season play. The Tigers get by Cambridge 35-21 Quarterback Reece Gerber and receiver Tony Munoz were on the same page for 3 touchdown connections in the first half.

The Waterford Wildcats lost a close game last week in the playoffs. And tonight they suffered another one...22-19 at the hands of Caldwell

In playoff action from the Buckeye State. The Eastern Eagles are eliminated by the River Pilots 49-13

St. Marys was a winner on the road. The 6th ranked Blue Devils defeated the Hawks of South Harrison 54-6

Ritchie County is a big winner on the road 38-13.

Parkersburg South and Williamstown had an unscheduled bye week due to scheduling problems caused by the Coronavirus numbers

For all the area scores, click on the scoreboard link on the sports page

