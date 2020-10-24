Advertisement

US Navy: 2 onboard training plane killed in Alabama crash

The crash occurred southeast of Mobile, near the city of Foley and the town of Magnolia Springs.
The crash occurred southeast of Mobile, near the city of Foley and the town of Magnolia Springs.(WPMI via CNN Newsource)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 8:28 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FOLEY, Ala. (AP) — Authorities say a U.S. Navy training plane traveling from Florida has crashed in an Alabama residential neighborhood near the Gulf Coast, killing both people in the plane.

Navy spokesman Zach Harrell says both people in the T-6B Texan II training plane died Friday.

No injuries were reported on the ground. Foley Fire Chief Joey Darby told news outlets that responders encountered and extinguished a “large volume of fire” that had engulfed a home and cars.

The crash occurred near the city of Foley and the town of Magnolia Springs.

A Navy spokeswoman says the plane had flown out of Naval Air Station Whiting Field, about 30 miles northeast of Pensacola.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

