Walmart extending shopping hours

In a tweet, the retail giant says beginning Nov. 14, Walmart stores and Neighborhood Markets will be open 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.
By Chad Hedrick
Published: Oct. 24, 2020 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Walmart will again extend their shopping hours after reducing them in March because of COVID-19.

In a tweet, the retail giant says beginning Nov. 14, Walmart stores and Neighborhood Markets will be open 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

In March, the company reduced hours twice within a week, and then began extending them in August.

For most locations in our region, this means stores will be open for an extra hour.

“This will give customers more time to shop and help us disperse traffic throughout the day,” the company said.

Stores with more reduced hours will keep their current hours of operation.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

