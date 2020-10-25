Advertisement

Vacant house burns in Parkersburg Saturday night

Fire officials say it’s the second abandoned structure to burn in one day, third in a week
Vacant House Fire
Vacant House Fire(Hannah Stutler)
By Zach Shrivers
Published: Oct. 25, 2020 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg firefighters were called to the scene of a structure fire in the 900 block of Lynn Street around 7:20 p.m. Saturday. A fire official tells us their first truck arrived on scene just two minutes later. Crews reported heavy flames coming from the second story when they arrived.

Parkersburg Fire Captain Brian Drake says the structure was a two story vacant house. He says there was no one inside when crews arrived.

Firefighters were able to link up to a hydrant and use two handlines to fight the fire, Drake says.

Along with their handlines, Drake says the fire department had five engines, 2 ladders, a rescue truck, and a command vehicle on scene.

Crews cleared the scene around 9:18 p.m., spending just under two hours there.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Drake says it was the second abandoned structure fire the department handled on Saturday and the third in a week.

The other fire on Saturday happened in the 500 block of Camden Street just after 9:00 a.m. That fire destroyed a commercial building believed to have belonged to AmeriGas. You can read more about it here.

The third abandoned structure fire Drake recalled happened over on Charles Street on October 20th. That fire ended up damaging two other buildings and displaced two families. You can read about that here.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

UPDATE: Williamstown headed to Wheeling Central this Friday

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Zach Shrivers
PHS will play Jefferson at home this Friday.

News

Commercial building burned in Parkersburg fire

Updated: Oct. 24, 2020 at 5:25 PM EDT
|
By Zach Shrivers
Empty commercial building ruined in mid-morning fire.

News

WVNG: 157th Military Police company return from nine-month Guantanamo Bay deployment

Updated: Oct. 24, 2020 at 4:05 PM EDT
|
By WDTV News Staff
Over 160 members of the 157th Military Police Company, 771st Troop Command Battalion, headquartered in Martinsburg and Moorefield, West Virginia, returned Saturday from a nine-month deployment to Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.

News

Walmart extending shopping hours

Updated: Oct. 24, 2020 at 3:24 PM EDT
|
By Chad Hedrick
In a tweet, the retail giant says beginning Nov. 14, Walmart stores and Neighborhood Markets will be open 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Latest News

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Looking to attract people who are "just passing through"

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 7:07 PM EDT

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Parkersburg takes on John Marshall

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 6:57 PM EDT

News

WTAP News @ 6 - CEO of Mister Bee named Wonder Woman by WV Living

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 6:55 PM EDT

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Sketch the Outdoors winner Shelby Jade Bohannon

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 6:54 PM EDT

News

WTAP News @ 6 - VOD - clipped version

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 6:52 PM EDT

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Updated W.Va. COVID-19 numbers

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 6:51 PM EDT