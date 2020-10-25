Vacant house burns in Parkersburg Saturday night

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg firefighters were called to the scene of a structure fire in the 900 block of Lynn Street around 7:20 p.m. Saturday. A fire official tells us their first truck arrived on scene just two minutes later. Crews reported heavy flames coming from the second story when they arrived.

Parkersburg Fire Captain Brian Drake says the structure was a two story vacant house. He says there was no one inside when crews arrived.

Firefighters were able to link up to a hydrant and use two handlines to fight the fire, Drake says.

Along with their handlines, Drake says the fire department had five engines, 2 ladders, a rescue truck, and a command vehicle on scene.

Crews cleared the scene around 9:18 p.m., spending just under two hours there.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Drake says it was the second abandoned structure fire the department handled on Saturday and the third in a week.

The other fire on Saturday happened in the 500 block of Camden Street just after 9:00 a.m. That fire destroyed a commercial building believed to have belonged to AmeriGas. You can read more about it here.

The third abandoned structure fire Drake recalled happened over on Charles Street on October 20th. That fire ended up damaging two other buildings and displaced two families. You can read about that here.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.