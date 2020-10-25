Advertisement

WVDE school-alert-system map brings more changes to local football schedules

PHS will host Jefferson instead of George Washington this week
PHS will play Jefferson at home this Friday.
PHS will play Jefferson at home this Friday.
By Zach Shrivers
Published: Oct. 24, 2020 at 10:12 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - This week’s edition of the West Virginia Department of Education’s school-alert-system map has caused more changes to local football schedules.

Parkersburg High School was supposed to play George Washington High School this week, but due to Kanawha County’s gold status, that game has been postponed. PHS has already found a new opponent, though. The Big Reds will now take the field at home against Jefferson High School. Kick off is at 7 p.m.

Williamstown High School was supposed to play Dodridge County High School this week, but Dodridge is also gold on this week’s map. The Yellowjackets are still looking for a new opponent.

Ohio County is green just like Wood County on the map, so Wheeling Park is still set to play Parkersburg South this Friday.

