Businesses helping WVU Medicine at Camden Clark’s mammogram fund

By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - With breast cancer awareness month still in place, many businesses have stepped up to raise funds for Camden Clark’s mammogram fund.

Because of the pandemic, many of the events that help to raise money for Camden Clark’s Think Pink mammogram fund had to be sidelined. In a normal year, they raise an average of $30 thousand for this fund. This year they put together $10 thousand.

In turn, businesses such as Astorg Motors, Wincore Windows, D & R Heating and Cooling, and others stepped in to help.

Officials from the hospital are thankful for these businesses because it has been difficult for many to have mammograms done this year.

“Things were absolutely delayed, and hopefully people have rescheduled if they were in that time period where it’s considered an elective procedure," says Camden Clark Foundation Executive Director, Kim Couch. "If it’s just a screening mammogram, hopefully they have remembered to reschedule and will be able to get back in and take care of their annual exam.”

If you know someone or you yourself are under insured or uninsured and you need a free screening, contact the Camden Clark Foundation.

Camden Clark partner, D & R Heating and Cooling, is having a benefit where they will be giving a free heating and cooling system to a breast cancer survivor.

