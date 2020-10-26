Advertisement

Community throws parade for Gavin’s seventh birthday

The SWAT team, police officers, and others joined in on Gavin's birthday parade.
The SWAT team, police officers, and others joined in on Gavin's birthday parade.
Published: Oct. 25, 2020 at 10:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - It was a grey, rainy day but that didn’t stop this parade.

The community rallied together this weekend to give someone a very special birthday.

Gavin is turning seven and the community made sure to celebrate.

Gavin has leukemia and cannot be around other people so a parade came for him.

From the SWAT team to the Marietta police department to a prayer group that has been  praying for Gavin, all showed up to share some cheer.

“It’s just been a real blessing for us as a group to get together, pray together, lift them up and today we just want them to know we love them and we’re here for them and I hope that this will remind them that they’re not alone in this long walk that they’re taking and...happy birthday Gavin,” prayer group member Jody Laughery said.

The prayer group has been praying for Gavin since he was diagnosed.

Some other guests included the fire department, the Belpre police department, and more.

