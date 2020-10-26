Advertisement

Fall Sports Scoreboard- Oct. 24

Post season results in high school football, soccer, golf, and cross country
(WJHG)
By Ryan Wilson and Jim Wharton
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 2:53 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WTAP) -

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Columbus Africentric 12

Fort Frye 51

Warren 0

St. Clairsville 26

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER

Parkersburg 0

Parkersburg South 1

Jackson 1

Marietta 3

Waverly 3

Warren 4 (OT)

OHIO DIVISION I GIRLS GOLF CHAMPIONSHIPS

1. New Albany- 586

2. Mason- 627

3. Centerville- 633

4. Green- 636

5. Medina Highland- 641

12. Marietta- 815

HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY

Boys District Meet

1. Belpre 66

2. Leesburg Fairfield 122

3. Lynchburg-Clay 131

4. Rock Hill 141

5. Whiteoak 160

6. Huntington 171

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Football Frenzy- Week 9 recap

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 11:53 PM EDT
|
By Jim Wharton, Ryan Wilson and Jesse Wharff
Highlights and scores from week 9 of the high school season.

Sports

Fall sports scoreboard- Oct. 22

Updated: Oct. 22, 2020 at 11:17 PM EDT
|
By Jim Wharton
Williamstown High School wins regional championships in boys and girls cross country and a sectional championship in girls soccer; Warren downs Marietta 4-3 in boys soccer sectional finals

Sports

Marietta girls golf team heads to State Tournament

Updated: Oct. 22, 2020 at 10:31 PM EDT
|
By Jesse Wharff
A program that started just three years ago, shows that it is here to stay

Sports

Student Athlete of the Week: Ella Hesson

Updated: Oct. 21, 2020 at 10:17 PM EDT
|
By Jesse Wharff
Williamstown's Ella Hesson is the Student Athlete of the Week

Latest News

Sports

Football Frenzy slate- Oct. 23-24

Updated: Oct. 21, 2020 at 6:06 PM EDT
|
By Jim Wharton
A schedule of high school and college football games for the weekend of Oct. 23-24

Sports

Fall sports scoreboard - October 21

Updated: Oct. 21, 2020 at 12:34 AM EDT
|
By Jesse Wharff
Scores from the Mid-Ohio Valley for October 21st

Sports

WV high school football ratings- Oct. 20

Updated: Oct. 20, 2020 at 9:29 PM EDT
|
By Jim Wharton
High school football ratings for the week of Oct. 20

Sports

Marshall adds game against Massachusetts

Updated: Oct. 19, 2020 at 10:55 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
No. 22 Marshall has scheduled a Nov. 7 home football game against Massachusetts.

Sports

Fall sports scoreboard- Oct 19

Updated: Oct. 19, 2020 at 10:46 PM EDT
|
By Jim Wharton
High school scores from Oct. 19

Sports

Sports Scoreboard: October 18

Updated: Oct. 18, 2020 at 12:08 AM EDT
|
By Jesse Wharff
Scores from the Mid-Ohio Valley