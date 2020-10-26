Fall Sports Scoreboard- Oct. 24
Post season results in high school football, soccer, golf, and cross country
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 2:53 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Columbus Africentric 12
Fort Frye 51
Warren 0
St. Clairsville 26
GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER
Parkersburg 0
Parkersburg South 1
Jackson 1
Marietta 3
Waverly 3
Warren 4 (OT)
OHIO DIVISION I GIRLS GOLF CHAMPIONSHIPS
1. New Albany- 586
2. Mason- 627
3. Centerville- 633
4. Green- 636
5. Medina Highland- 641
12. Marietta- 815
HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY
Boys District Meet
1. Belpre 66
2. Leesburg Fairfield 122
3. Lynchburg-Clay 131
4. Rock Hill 141
5. Whiteoak 160
6. Huntington 171
