Advertisement

Festival celebrating West Virginia’s Rocket Boys goes online

According to the festival’s Facebook page, author and former NASA engineer Homer Hickam is scheduled to attend.
According to the festival’s Facebook page, author and former NASA engineer Homer Hickam is scheduled to attend.(WHSV)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 7:12 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BECKLEY, W.Va. (AP) - A festival that celebrates West Virginia’s Rocket Boys will be held online this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Rocket Boys Festival will be livestreamed Tuesday through Thursday.

According to the festival’s Facebook page, author and former NASA engineer Homer Hickam is scheduled to attend. The festival celebrates the three years from 1957 to 1960 when Hickam and his friends launched rockets while in high school. They eventually won a national science fair. Hickam’s novel, ``Rocket Boys,'' is about those experiences and growing up in the McDowell County community of Coalwood. The book was adapted into the 1999 movie ``October Sky.''

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Marietta College’s League of Legends team will compete in the Great Lakes E-sports Conference playoffs

Updated: seconds ago
Marietta College has a chance to beat a team they previously lost to at the Great Lakes E-sports Conference playoffs and the team is confident for the rematch.

News

Washington County Public Library put on the ballots for levy renewal

Updated: 22 minutes ago
The Washington County Library is on the ballots for whether or not it should get another five years of tax funding.

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Fort Frye #3 in Division VI poll

Updated: 32 minutes ago

News

WTAP News @ 6 - PSHS-Wheeling Park game on TV Friday

Updated: 33 minutes ago

Latest News

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Sketch the Outdoors winner Iziah Caplinger

Updated: 36 minutes ago

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Marietta E-Sports team makes it into Glec Conference

Updated: 38 minutes ago

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Washington County Public Library op for a levy renewal on ballots

Updated: 39 minutes ago

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Updated W.Va. COVID-19 numbers

Updated: 40 minutes ago

Coronavirus

UPDATE: COVID-19 cases confirmed at Parkersburg South, Gihon Elementary

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Dennis Bright
Officials did not say whether the cases involved students or school employees

News

WTAP News @ 5 - City of Vienna wins $1,000 "Make It Shine Clean" award

Updated: 1 hours ago