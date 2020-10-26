Grand Central Mall to hold drive-through Halloween event

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - As the COVD-19 pandemic continues, Grand Central Mall has transformed its annual Candy Crawl into a drive-through event to meet safety guidelines. The event will be held on Saturday, October 31 from 12 P.M. to 3 P.M.

In a typical year, the Candy Crawl is a trick-or-treat event held inside the mall. This year, character actors have been hired to perform in costume as families drive through the mall’s parking lot. Children will receive treat bags as cars exit the lot.

The mall expects as many as 1,000 visitors. According to mall staff, their priority is to provide an enjoyable experience for the community that is also safe.

“It’s definitely a community-minded concept because we know some people might not want to trick-or-treat this year,” said Mindy Fluharty, marketing director at Grand Central Mall.

Additional information can be found on the event’s Facebook page.

