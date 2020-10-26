Holistic Health and Psychic Fair ft. Bryan Peters

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Some say there’s something magical about fall, but some believe in magic and on this cold, grey day believers gathered at the historic Lafayette Hotel.

The Holistic Health and Psychic Fair was filled with crystals, jewelry, dream catchers, witch hats, and more.

Readers gathered in a special section. Every so often an announcement would ring through the room, letting the readers know it’s time for the next seeker, and this time the seeker was me, Laura Bowen.

Bryan peters is the co-owner of the healing brew. He is a psychic, medium, and intuitive herbalist. He says that his readings are based off intuition and he isn’t afraid to tell you it like it is in his readings.

Peters' interest in all things witchy and spiritual began when we was young.

“My parents were open to us having tarot cards and going to salem massachusetts. got to do all the witchy stuff and seven years ago i started in a psychic fair and here we sit,” he told me.

Before my first ever reading, peters gave me some tips on how to be - what he calls - a sitter.

“One of the things I’d tell you as a sitter when you’re getting your reading is be open to the conversation and also if the psychic or medium or reader is actually on target give them that validation so that they’re able to continue that train of thought because I know a lot of times when I’m reading, if I don’t think that’s a topic you want to talk about, I won’t go down that path,” he said.

Unfortunately my session with Peters was up before I had a chance to ask him what made him a believer, so I found another medium to give me some insight: Ms. Borkoski, a medium who has been doing this fair since 2004.

“You know, when my niece passed and her son was fourteen and his daughter was twelve and my niece visited him many times and he says Carol how sad it would be for those who don’t believe to believe that that’s all,” she said.

You may not be a believer in mediums or psychics, but most can at least connect to the human urge to know what goes on beyond the curtains and the human urge to seek comfort after heavy loss.

