Advertisement

Jews For Trump car parade stirs protests, fights in New York

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 7:51 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Skirmishes broke out between supporters and opponents of President Donald Trump as a Jews For Trump convoy of hundreds of cars draped with American flags and Trump 2020 banners rolled slowly through Manhattan and Brooklyn on Sunday afternoon.

The caravan traveled from Coney Island to the Trump Tower in Manhattan before heading to a rally in a Brooklyn park. Videos shared on Twitter showed several protesters pelting the vehicles with eggs or stones, snatching flags and shouting insults.

In one video showing physical fights between several people, police officers detain an unidentified man and protesters chant “let him go.” Another video showed a small group of people throwing objects from a Brooklyn highway overpass at vehicles bedecked with Trump flags.

Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani briefly greeted supporters from the passenger seat of a car driving near Trump Tower during the parade, videos show.

New York City police said seven people were taken into custody in connection with physical confrontations in Times Square. Charges were pending Sunday night.

According to the Jews For Trump website, Sunday’s rally was intended to show solidarity with “the beleaguered Red Zone community,” a reference to the coronavirus hot spots designated by New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo as areas where schools and nonessential businesses must close to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The rally follows weeks of tensions in Brooklyn’s Orthodox Jewish neighborhoods over the coronavirus restrictions. Heshy Tischler, a City Council candidate and leader of Brooklyn protests against the restrictions, promoted Sunday’s car parade on Twitter.

Boris Epshteyn, an adviser to the Trump campaign and co-chair of Jewish Voices for Trump, organized Sunday’s rally in Brooklyn’s Marine Park at the end of the car parade.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Forecast for October 26th

Updated: 5 hours ago

Coronavirus

Coronavirus cases overwhelm hospitals in El Paso, Tex.

Updated: moments ago
|
A surge of coronavirus hospitalizations is flooding hospitals in El Paso, Tex.

Coronavirus

CDC highlights safety tips for in-person voting amid pandemic

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By CNN Staff
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is reminding Americans to be cautious while voting.

National

Zeta will likely be hurricane before hitting Yucatan, heading for US

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The storm is expected to move over the Yucatan Peninsula late Monday. It will then head into the Gulf of Mexico and approach the U.S. Gulf Coast by Wednesday, though it could weaken by then.

Latest News

National Politics

Protesters clash in Times Square (no sound)

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
At least seven were arrested after a confrontation between pro-Trump and anti-Trump factions in New York's Times Square.

National

Halloween goes on at the White House with a few twists

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
With a bit of rejiggering, President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump played host Sunday to hundreds of super-heroes, unicorns, skeletons and even a miniature version of themselves as part of a Halloween celebration at the White House.

National Politics

Pence campaigns despite staff COVID-19 outbreak

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Five of the vice president's staff tested positive for coronavirus, and he is considered a close contact.

National

Spokesman: China to sanction US arms suppliers to Taiwan

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
China’s government said Monday it will impose sanctions on U.S. military contractors including Boeing Co.'s defense unit and Lockheed Martin Corp. for supplying weapons to rival Taiwan, stepping up a feud with Washington over security and Beijing’s strategic ambitions.

National Politics

Democrats ask Pence to skip Barrett vote over COVID-19 risk

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
With no real power to stop the vote, Democrats argue the winner of the Nov. 3 election should choose the nominee to replace the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

National

COVID-19 cases rise as White House says 'we're not going to control the pandemic'

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
If 95% of Americans wear masks while in public, more than 100,000 lives could be saved through February, according to a research study.