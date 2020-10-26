Advertisement

Marietta College’s League of Legends team will compete in the Great Lakes E-sports Conference playoffs

Matt Williamson is not the head coach of the League of Legends team specifically, but is the coach for the e-sports program at Marietta college. He says the team has shown improvement and is confident for the upcoming competition.
Matt Williamson is not the head coach of the League of Legends team specifically, but is the coach for the e-sports program at Marietta college. He says the team has shown improvement and is confident for the upcoming competition.(Laura Bowen | Laura Bowen)
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 7:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Marietta College’s League of Legends e-sports team will be competing in the Great Lakes E-sports Conference play-offs.

The team has something to prove going into the championships. They are competing against a team from Trine University - a team they previously lost to. Matt Williamson, the e-sports program coach, says the team has improved since and are confident going into this competition. Williamson also says a lot of credit for the improvement of the team goes to their League of Legends head coach and two stand out players - Kenny Nguyen and Kyler Wheeler.

“We have two - what we call - challenger-ranked players and they are within the top players in the country. Both of these players could very likely become professional when they’re done in the collegiate scene, " he said.

Williamson says the game is very strategy-based and team-oriented.

If you want to watch the competition, go to www.twitch.tv/mariettaesports around 1 p.m on October 31st.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Festival celebrating West Virginia’s Rocket Boys goes online

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A festival that celebrates West Virginia’s Rocket Boys will be held online this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

News

Washington County Public Library put on the ballots for levy renewal

Updated: 1 hours ago
The Washington County Library is on the ballots for whether or not it should get another five years of tax funding.

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Fort Frye #3 in Division VI poll

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

WTAP News @ 6 - PSHS-Wheeling Park game on TV Friday

Updated: 2 hours ago

Latest News

News

WTAP News @ 6 - H.S. football week 10 revisions

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Sketch the Outdoors winner Iziah Caplinger

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Marietta E-Sports team makes it into Glec Conference

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Washington County Public Library op for a levy renewal on ballots

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Updated W.Va. COVID-19 numbers

Updated: 2 hours ago

Coronavirus

UPDATE: COVID-19 cases confirmed at Parkersburg South, Gihon Elementary

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Dennis Bright
Officials did not say whether the cases involved students or school employees