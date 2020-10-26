Marietta College’s League of Legends team will compete in the Great Lakes E-sports Conference playoffs

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Marietta College’s League of Legends e-sports team will be competing in the Great Lakes E-sports Conference play-offs.

The team has something to prove going into the championships. They are competing against a team from Trine University - a team they previously lost to. Matt Williamson, the e-sports program coach, says the team has improved since and are confident going into this competition. Williamson also says a lot of credit for the improvement of the team goes to their League of Legends head coach and two stand out players - Kenny Nguyen and Kyler Wheeler.

“We have two - what we call - challenger-ranked players and they are within the top players in the country. Both of these players could very likely become professional when they’re done in the collegiate scene, " he said.

Williamson says the game is very strategy-based and team-oriented.

If you want to watch the competition, go to www.twitch.tv/mariettaesports around 1 p.m on October 31st.

