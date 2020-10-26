Advertisement

Nearly 100 people arrested and over 70 illegal firearms seized

US Attorney Mike Stuart and US Marshal Michael Baylous were joined by federal, state and local law enforcement operations for the press conference Monday afternoon.
US Attorney Mike Stuart and US Marshal Michael Baylous were joined by federal, state and local law enforcement operations for the press conference Monday afternoon.(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Nearly 100 people have been arrested in an operation involving the US Marshals Service.

US Attorney Mike Stuart and US Marshal Michael Baylous were joined by federal, state and local law enforcement operations for the press conference Monday afternoon.

Operations with the U.S. Marshals Service Cops United Felony Fugitive Enforcement Division (CUFFED) Task force, the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms (ATF), West Virginia State Police, West Virginia Department of Corrections, the Cabell County Sheriff’s Office, Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Roane County Sheriff’s Office, Mercer County Sheriff’s Office, Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office, Charleston Police Department, Huntington Police Department, Princeton Police Department, Barboursville Police Department, Beckley Police Department, Milton Police Department, Ravenwood Police Department and Ironton Police Department agreed to support a 30 day operation called “Operation Triple Beam.” It started in March and is a US Marshal initiative that targets and arrested violent fugitives and those with gang or organized crime ties. Officials named their operation “Triple Beam: Operation Double Impact” because initially focused on high crime areas in Huntington and Charleston. The COVID-19 pandemic caused them to halt operations after two weeks.

Officials decided to move their operations to the Bluefield/Beckley area.

At the end of September, Operation Double Impact concluded. During this operation, they arrested 98 people, including five gang members and three accused murderers, seized 74 illegal firearms and all violent criminals are now back in the justice system. Officials also seized several drugs including meth, heroin and marijuana. Three abducted children from California were also recovered.

Some of the arrests include Dimitrias Malone. He was arrested for a shooting in January 2016 in Charleston. He was arrested on September 3.

Kymonie Davis was also arrested. He was involved in a mass shooting at a hookah bar in Huntington on New Year’s Eve. He was arrested in August.

On September 15, Samuel Hunter, from California, and his associate Joseph Limon were charged in kidnapping Hunter’s three young children after a parental custody dispute. Both were arrested in Beckley.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Global pandemic hits home in the West Virginia mountains

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
An unexpected jump in COVID-19 cases in Doddridge County two weeks ago has upended the lives of its 8,400 residents.

News

Grand Central Mall to hold drive-through Halloween event

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Cooke
As the COVD-19 pandemic continues, Grand Central Mall has transformed its annual Candy Crawl into a drive-through event to meet safety guidelines. The event will be held on Saturday, October 31 from 12 P.M. to 3 P.M.

Coronavirus

UPDATE: Ohio reports 11 deaths, 2,116 new COVID-19 cases on Monday

Updated: 1 hour ago
Ohio Department of Health COVID-19 statistics

News

Three new Parkersburg firefighters sworn in

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Parkersburg Fire Department swore in three new firefighters this morning. Kyle Shreves, Mackenzie Kidwell, and Ridge Thompson will begin the department’s in-house training program immediately.

Latest News

News

W.Va. Gov. Justice makes announcement on Jobs and Hope program

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The Jobs and Hope Program is West Virginia’s comprehensive statewide response to the substance abuse disorder crisis.

News

Forecast for October 26th

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

WTAP News @ 10 - Parkersburg police need help finding man wanted for counterfeiting

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

WTAP News @ 11 - Jackson at Marietta soccer

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

WTAP News @ 11 - PHS vs. Parkersburg South girls' soccer sectional championship

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

WTAP News @ 11 - Warren at St. Clairsville

Updated: 2 hours ago