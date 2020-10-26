Advertisement

No one hurt after car crashes through church

The Pomeroy Fire Dept. says the car went over a concrete parking divider, and into the church.
The Pomeroy Fire Dept. says the car went over a concrete parking divider, and into the church.
By Chad Hedrick
Published: Oct. 25, 2020 at 8:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
POMEROY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A church in Pomeroy was badly damaged Sunday when a car drove through the building.

It happened on Mulberry Ave. at the intersection of Union Ave.

The Pomeroy Fire Dept. says the car went over a concrete parking divider, and into the church.

No one was inside the church when it happened. No one in the car was seriously hurt.

Crews were able to stabilize the building and board it up until repairs can be made.

