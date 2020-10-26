Obituary: Alma Sofina Lawson Brady

Alma Sofina Lawson Brady, 82, of Gassaway, WV, passed away on Sunday, October 25, 2020, in her home in Gassaway, WV.

She was born on April 30, 1938, to the late Bert and Geneva Lawson.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Brock Brady, with whom she raised her family at Shock, WV, three brothers, Lennis Lawson, Alva Lawson, and Ben Lawson, and grandson, Samuel Brady.

She is survived by three daughters, Jennifer Markle (Shannon) of Gassaway, WV, Jill Cottrill (Roger) of Gassaway, WV, and Julia Fitzwater (Wriston) of Stouts Mills, WV, and one son, Matthew Brady (Misty) of Myrtle Beach, SC; seven grandchildren, Ashely Jose, Kyle Moyers, Megan Stout, Emily McGinnis, Riley Paige Fitzwater, Brady Fitzwater, and Riley Shane Markle; several great-grandchildren and multiple nieces and nephews. Also, surviving is her sister, Sharon Laughlin of Chloe, WV.

Alma enjoyed working with young children in the Foster Grandparents Program for many years and is fondly called Grandma Brady by many former students. In addition to volunteering as a teachers' aide, she also worked as a CNA and at Kinney Shoe Factory in Glenville.

She was a member of the Rosedale United Methodist Church. She loved working on her flowers, gardening, canning, and spending time with her family. Alma was a hardworking, modest woman who provided excellent care to her mother and husband in her home during their last years. She was always a caretaker of others.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, October 30, 2020, at 12:00 p.m., at Rosedale United Methodist Church, Rosedale, WV, with Pastor Scott Raynor officiating. Visitation will be held at Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Arnoldsburg, WV, on Thursday, October 29, 2020, from 5:00-8:00 p.m. Interment will be in Boone Cemetery, Shock, WV. Online condolences may be expressed at www.stumpfuneralhomes.com

