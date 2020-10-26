Obituary: Charles Virgil Hoover

Charles Virgil Hoover, 77, of Parkersburg departed this earth peacefully when the Good Lord called him home on October 24, 2020 after a short bout with cancer at the Camden Clark Medical Center. As Virgil would say “That’s a true story”.

He was born on May 5, 1943 in Walker, WV son of the late William and Hazel Andrews Hoover.

Virgil graduated from Parkersburg High School with the class of 1961. He worked for Storks Bakery for the next five years. In 1963 he married his forever love Connie Buchanan and in 1965 his baby girl Carla was born. Virgil went to work for DuPont Washington Works in 1966 where he loved his job. He remained there until retiring in 2002. He was known for his goofiness, hard work and the love he gave to his wife and daughter. He was an avid sports fan and played on many softball and bowling leagues and enjoyed hunting in the woods with “Buck”.

Virgil is survived by his wife of fifty-six years Connie Buchanan Hoover, daughter Carla of Parkersburg, sister Dorothy Welch of Parkersburg, brothers Denver Hoover of Parkersburg, Garry Hoover of Dayton, brother in law and sister in law Dave and Judy Buchanan of Parkersburg along with many nieces and nephews, special friends whom he called brothers Keith Reynolds, Rand, Rogers and Carl Goodwin.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by father in law and mother in law Buck and Cricket Buchanan, brothers Bernard, Don and Carl and sister Edith.

Connie and Carla would like to thank Drs Yi, Shafi and Muddana, the 5th floor staff at Camden Clark Medical Center and Amedisys Hospice for their compassion and excellent care.

Funeral services will be 11:00 am Tuesday at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg with Pastor Kenneth Welch officiating. Due to Pandemic concerns, facial coverings are required.

Burial will follow at Sunset Memory Gardens.

Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service on Tuesday.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com

