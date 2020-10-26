Obituary: Charles W. Simmons

Charles W. Simmons, 63, of Cutler passed away on Saturday, October 24, 2020, at 9:28 am at Marietta Memorial Hospital. He was born on November 28, 1956, in Parkersburg, WV a son of George William Wesley and Ruby Irene Rogers Simmons.

He enjoyed bike riding, watching movies, wrestling and Martial Art shows. He loved John Deere tractors, especially his son-in-law’s 1025 R, model cars, classic cars and trains.

He is survived by his 2 children, Elizabeth (Jacob) Griffin and Jeffrey (Jennifer) Simmons, 7 grandchildren, 3 sisters: Romana Nicholson, Ruby (Calvin) Cottrell and Bobbie (Joe) Byrd and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by two brothers, Eugene Simmons and George Leroy Simmons and one sister, Ida May Buckhannon.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday (Oct. 27) at 11:00 am at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home followed by burial in Centenary Cemetery. Family will greet friends at the funeral home on Monday from 2-4 and 6-8. Messages of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.Lankfordfh.com.

