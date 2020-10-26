Obituary: David C. “Butch” McFee

David C. “Butch” McFee, 74, of Vienna passed away October 23, 2020 at his residence.

He was born on June 22, 1946 in Parkersburg, WV the son of the late James W. and Hazel McCombs McFee.

Butch had proudly served his country in the US Navy as a radar technician. He retired from AMP Ohio - Union Carbide after thirty-six years with the company. Butch was a ham radio operator and enjoyed his radio conversations with friends. He enjoyed spending time hunting and fishing.

Butch is survived by his wife of fifty-four years Karen Sue Henline McFee, son Brian McFee, granddaughters Megan Young (Julian), Madison McFee, great grandson Maximus James McFee and sister Linda Shock (Robert)

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister Shirley Russel and her husband Paul.

Funeral services will be 1:00 pm Tuesday at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg with Pastor Michael Elder officiating.

Visitation will be 2 - 4 and 6 - 8 on Monday and for one hour.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.