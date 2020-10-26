Obituary: Dean Beaver

Dean Beaver, 86, Reno, OH, passed away Monday, October 26, 2020 at his home. Born in New Matamoras, OH, on November 17, 1933, he was a son of the late Raymond and Eunice Pritchett Beaver. He was a U.S. Army Veteran. He was a member of St. Marys Catholic Church, and the Laborers Union #639 for 50 plus years. Beaver worked at all the plants in the Ohio Valley including, Shell, Union Carbide, and Bake Lite. He owned half interest the St. Marys Fairy, and was an EMT at the Newport Volunteer Fire Department for four years. He enjoyed helping out at Hensler’s Market and took pride in having the prettiest flowers.

He is survived by many nieces and nephews; special friends, Travis and Candy Westfall; and a special little girl, Kathleen Ryan. He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, two sisters, wife of 52 years, Shirley A. Beaver, and one son, Greg D. Beaver. A special thank you to Amedisys Hospice, Dr. Dennis, and Dr. Cawley

Visitation will be 5 to 8 P.M. Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Ingram Funeral Home, St. Marys, WV. No service is planned at this time. An online guest register is available at www.ingramfh.com.