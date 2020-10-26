Advertisement

Obituary: Erma E. Pethtel

Published: Oct. 26, 2020
Erma E. Pethtel, 95, of Parkersburg, passed away Friday, October 23, 2020 at her residence. She was born April 25, 1925 in Cavetown, Maryland, a daughter of the late Daniel Webster and Katherine Marie Smith Kendall.

For her 95 years of life, Erma never stopped. She got a nursing degree but never used it. She was married and had six children. While she raised her children, she had various vocations. She worked at Fairmont Foods and 2 Stamps stores, was a nanny, cleaned houses, and finally purchased an antique store that got her interested in one of her last vocations, stripping, refinishing, and restoring furniture. This was a position she did from her garage and was the only woman furniture stripper in West Virginia at the time and one of three women in the country. This was a man’s job but Erma broke the mold to take on a very difficult and strenuous task. That was one of her passions. She also purchased and refurbished homes and trailers to rent. So being a landlord was her last vocation. Erma was a mom and friend her whole life, caring for those who had no family or needed a place to live.

There is not enough room in this obituary to sing praises to a woman who has left a big hole in our hearts and an example of a person led by and depending on God to take her through her journey in life to her heavenly home.

Surviving are three daughters, Donna Cox (Bert), Donita Young-Faehnle (Bill), and Denise Haught (Gary); two step-sons; daughter-in-law, Cherrie Pittman; brother-in-law, Larry Rogers; eight grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren and one great-great granddaughter.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her first husband, Dempsey A. Pittman; second husband, Zedack Pethtel; one daughter, Deborah Rogers; two sons, Michael Pittman and Stephen Pittman; one sister, Jaqueline Betts; and one brother, Henry Kendall.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the Humane Society of Parkersburg, P.O. Box 392, Parkersburg, WV 26102 are encouraged.

A graveside service will be conducted 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Mt. Olivet Cemetery with John Strimer officiating. The family will receive friends 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Tuesday at the Vaughan Funeral Home, 1010 Murdoch Avenue, Parkersburg.

For those wishing to attend the visitation, Covid-19 guidelines will be observed, social distancing will be practiced and masks are required.

Please visit vaughanfh.com to share online condolences with the family.

