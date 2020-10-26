Obituary: John David Gresham

John David Gresham, 73 of Mineral Wells, WV, formerly of Eldersburg, MD, passed away Saturday evening, October 24th, after a battle with cancer. John passed peacefully, exactly as he wanted to; at home on his hill, in his bed and surrounded by his family.

John served his country as a Navy Seabee for four years and served in Viet Nam. Upon completing his service, he graduated from the University of Missouri-Rolla with a B.S. in Civil Engineering. John retired from Environmental Elements Corporation, Baltimore, MD.

John was preceded in death by his father and mother, Ernest and Louise Blue Gresham. John was extremely blessed with what he considered a wonderful family. He is survived by his best friend and wife of 41 years, Rita Brabham Gresham, his daughters, Amy and Jeff Gerwitz of Grovetown, GA and Amanda and Mike Arterburn of Thurmont, MD and his three granddaughters that he was so very proud of and that always made him smile, Rebekah and Caitlyn Gerwitz and Addison Arterburn. John was also blessed with wonderful in-laws, his mother-in-law, Louise Brabham, sisters and brother-in-laws, Mary Lou and David Calhoun of Davisville, WV and Joyce and Rick White of Beech Grove, WV.

The family would like to thank Dr. Jin He of Johns Hopkins Hospital, Dr. Kelli Cawley, Marcia McCullough, N.P. and the staff at the Strecker Cancer Center, Dr. Christopher Edmonds, PCP, MMH, and the nurses at Amedisys Hospice for the amazing care they gave John during his fight with cancer.

Grave side services will be held at the Locust Grove Cemetery, Mt. Airy, MD.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that a Memorial Donation be made to Edgelawn United Methodist Church at 4804 4th Avenue, Parkersburg, WV 26101.

