Obituary: Karen Jean “Jeannie” Gorsky

Karen Jean “Jeannie” Gorsky, left this world Saturday, October 24th, surrounded by her children, grandchildren and sisters, after a short illness.

She was born November 28, 1945, a daughter of the late Woodrow and Virginia Epler.

Jeannie enjoyed her grandchildren, was an avid reader, loved collecting elephant sculptures and figurines, and pepperoni pizza.

She is survived by two daughters, Kristi Holbert and Missi Barr (Pat); one son Judd Gorsky; three grandsons, Nicholas Holbert, Colt Holbert and Judson Gorsky; one granddaughter, Kari Barr (Phil); and two sisters, Patty Holbert and Sandy Meadows. Jeannie also had a treasured relationship with her sister-in-law, Sandi Gorsky.

In addition to her parents, Jeannie was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Gorsky.

A celebration of life service will be at 4 pm on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Pike St, south Parkersburg with Speaker Michael Radcliff officiating. Visitation will be from 3- 4 pm on Wednesday at the funeral home. The Gorsky family would like to give special thanks to John, Morgan, Matt, and Jennifer, from Hospice, for the sincere kindness they showed both us and our mother.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.