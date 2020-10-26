Obituary: Nancy Arlene Davis White

Nancy Arlene Davis White, 87, of Marietta, Ohio, died peacefully on Sunday, October 25, 2020. She was born to Arnold and Lena Anderson Davis on November 20, 1932 in Franklin, Pennsylvania. She moved to Marietta with her family in 1937, graduated from Marietta High School in 1950 and attended Ohio University and St. Louis Conservatory of Music. She married Pressley M. White on December 28, 1951, who preceded her in death in 1993.

Nancy “Gran” is survived by two daughters, Sandia White Sommer and Donn White Shull, and three sons, Richard (Debbie), David (Anita) and Kim White; eight grandchildren, Charles Jr. (Jhie) and Frederick (Erica) Sommer, Seth (Jennifer) White, Julia White, Emily (Justin) Highfill, Hope, Anna and Andrew White; seven great-grandchildren, Alison, Audrey and Olivia White; Jacob, Andrew, Marcus, and Aria Sommer and two step-great-grandchildren, Tristin and Braidin Tysinger. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her sister, Jane Humphrey, brothers Don Davis and Richard Davis, sons-in-law Charles Sommer, Sr. and Daniel Shull, and one grandson, Caleb Benjamin White.

Nancy attended Celebration Center of Belpre. She had served as a volunteer missionary with the Southern Baptist Convention. She had volunteered at Caring Connection, Marietta Community Food Pantry, the Red Cross, the American Cancer Society, and the Franciscan Meal Program. Nancy enjoyed hiking and backpacking the Appalachian Trail and had run several marathons. She enjoyed ballroom dancing and had belonged to the Tempo Dance Club and the River City Dance Club.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at the Marietta Chapel of Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home, with Pastor Rob Clegg officiating. Burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 6 to 8 at the funeral home and for one hour prior to services on Wednesday. Face masks will be required and social distancing will be observed.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Marietta Community Food Pantry, or the Appalachian Trail Conference, Harpers Ferry, WV. Cawley & Peoples is honored to serve Nancy’s family and offers online condolences and many other resources by visiting their website, CawleyandPeoples.com.

