Obituary: Patricia Michaels

Patricia Michaels, 84, of Parkersburg died October 23, 2020 at Willows Nursing Home. She was born in Parkersburg, WV a daughter of the late Okey W. and Ruth G. (Jones) Sturm.

She worked at Fenton Art Glass for many years and retired from Discover Card in New Albany, OH. She attended Belpre Church of Christ and had bowled in the local church fellowship league in the 60′s and 70′s.

She is survived by three sons David Heater of Belpre, Butch Heater of Washington, WV, and Tom Heater (Rhonda) of Lancaster, OH; daughter Tricia Yocum (Richard) of Harrisville; fourteen grandchildren; twenty-two great grandchildren; sister Judy Adams of Reedsville, OH; and brother Dwight Sturm of Lubeck.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her brother Phillip Sturm and grandson Christopher.

Services will be Monday 11:00 AM at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg with Ernie Rapson and Jeff Stevenson officiating. Burial will be at Evergreen Cemetery South. Visitation will be Sunday 6-8 PM.

