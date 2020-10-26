Obituary: Paul Matthew Bailey

Paul Matthew Bailey, 21 passed away unexpectedly on October 17, 2020 in Davisville, WV.

Paul is survived by his daughter Isabella Bailey (Izzy), brother Shawn Bailey, mother Gail Bailey, father Mike Bailey (Tammie), grandparents Randy Bell and Janice Dailey, Felicia Shaffer (Mark), Carl Bailey Jr, aunt Kristy and uncle Dempsey, uncle T, uncle Spike Bailey along with his cousins Becca, Austin, Dalton, Marley, and Brennen along with several others.

He is proceeded in death by his great grandparents Elizabeth and Bernard Jenkins, Oliver and Patty Bell, Charles and Lillie Holbrook, Carl and Jean Bailey. His aunts Nancy Sims, Kathy McMullen, and Margie Kuhn. Uncles Wayne Morrison, Gale Jenkins, and his cousins Wendy Sims and Jason Sims.

Paul was born February 15, 1999 in Parkersburg, WV to Mike Bailey of Shelby Ohio and Gail Bailey of Walker, WV. He was employed at Simonton Windows.

Paul Loved his family more than anything along with his friends, hunting and fishing

He will always be remembered as a loving father, a great brother, best son, grandson, uncle, nephew, cousin, and friend to many.

Those wishing to share a story, fond memory, or their condolences, please visit MOVCremation.com.

