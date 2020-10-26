Obituary: Robert T. “Bobby” Beeson

Robert T. “Bobby” Beeson, 73, of Elizabeth, WV passed away Friday, October 23, 2020 at the Camden Clark Medical Center.

He was born August 5, 1947 in Weston, WV, a son of the late Robert Willard and Virginia C. Stewart Beeson. Bobby was a 1967 graduate of Parkersburg High School and was an US Army Veteran. He was retired from O’Ames with over 35 years of service and was owner and operator of the Corner Barber Shop in Vienna. Bobby enjoyed deer hunting, fishing, and socializing. He was a member of the Big Tygart United Methodist Church where he had taught Sunday school class.

Surviving is his wife, Anna Exline Beeson; two daughters, Lisa Duckworth (Preston) on Mineral Wells and Lori Armentrout (Scott) of Parkersburg; step-children, Paul V. Morgan Jr. (Celia) of Randolph County, WV, Matthew Morgan (Deana) of Elizabeth, Annette Lewis (Mark) of Washington, WV, Myrna Rogers (Gary) of Dade City, Fla. and Peggy Jackson of Elizabeth; one brother, Edward Beeson of Washington, WV; one sister, Virginia Reesman (Charles) of Mineral Wells; and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and close friends.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at the Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Pike St, south Parkersburg with Pastor Rod Blanchard officiating and full military rites by the American Legion Post 15. Visitation will be from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

