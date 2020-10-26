Obituary: Samuel Pugh

Samuel Pugh, 84 of Parkersburg passed away at his home on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 5:04 pm.

He was born August 18, 1936, in Williamstown, WV a son of Roy Pugh and Iona Dye Pugh. He was retired from Public Debt and was a member of the Williamstown Masonic Lodge #129.

On December 20, 1958, he married Patricia Lynch who survives with four daughters: Peggy (Robert) Patterson of Melbourne, FL, Vivian Rivera of Palm Bay, FL, Deanna (John) Estok of Delaware, OH and Kittie Pugh of Melbourne, FL, 12 grandchildren, several great grandchildren and his sister Garnet McKnight of Marietta.

He was preceded in death by his parents, 4 sisters, one grandchild and one great grandchild.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday (Oct. 28) at 2:00 pm at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home with burial following in Riverview Cemetery. Family will greet friends at the funeral home on Tuesday evening from 5 until 7. Messages of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.Lankfordfh.com.

