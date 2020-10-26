Obituary: Stacey Clarice Cox

The family of Stacey Clarice Cox, 46 sadly announces her passing on 10/26/20. She will be forever missed by her mother N.Colleen Winland, daughters Clarissa Hendershot, Rebecca Hendershot, Tiana Mims, 2 grandchildren Adelyn & Aiden, her brother T.J. Thomas Cox III (Brandy), sister Arnecia Cox Enoch (Nate), brother David Cox, stepmother Sandra Cox, grandfather Thomas J Cox Sr (Shelba) & numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. Preceded in death by her father Thomas J Cox Jr, grandmother Martha Cox, grandparents Homer & Virginia Winland. In lieu of a funeral there will be a Celebration of Life at a later date for family & friends, for more details please contact T.J. Cox by phone or Facebook.

