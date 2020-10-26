Obituary: Wanda Lee Hess Currey

Wanda Lee Hess Currey, 80, of Xenia, OH, formerly of Parkersburg, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, October 23, 2020.

She was born November 22, 1939, in Roane County, WV, a daughter of the late Elihu Princeton and Rosa Arinda Moore Hess.

Wanda was a switchboard operator for Camden Clark Hospital. She loved working with children in the Good News Clubs, children’s church and also helped with nursing home ministry.

She is survived by her two children, Dennis Currey (Kathy) of Bridgeport, WV and Darla Licklider (Trent) of Xenia, OH; grandchildren, Jacob Currey, Hannah Wright (Weston), Seth Licklider, Ladan Licklider and Aubrey Anna Licklider; and three sisters.

In addition to her parents, Wanda was preceded in death by her husband, Hyson Dennis Currey; six sisters; and five brothers.

Funeral services will be held at 1 pm on Friday, October 30, 2020 at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Pike St, south Parkersburg with Pastor Don Yeager officiating. Burial will follow at Two Runs Baptist Church Cemetery, Lucille, WV. Visitation will be from 10 am – 1 pm on Friday at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be made at lamberttatman.com.

