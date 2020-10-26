Obituary: William Logan “Bill” Starr

William Logan “Bill” Starr, 92, of Marietta passed away on Saturday (Oct. 24) at his home. He was born on August 5, 1928 in Noble County, OH, a son of Benjamin Clark and Hazel Dell Blake Starr.

Bill graduated in 1946 from Belle Valley High School where he was Valedictorian and lettered in basketball and won numerous awards. He joined the U. S. Army and served from 1947 until 1949. He then graduated from Ohio University. He retired from UnionCarbide/Elkem in 1984. He also worked for a few years at Fenton Art Glass. Bill loved the outdoors and was an avid hunter. He was a life member of the VFW and a member of the American Legion for over 50 years.

On October 10, 1953, he married Elizabeth Kachovee who preceded him in death on June 8, 2013. He is survived by their children: Sandra (Brad) Burke, Karen (Mark) Stewart, Barbara (Nick) Roberts; grandchildren: Katie (Andy) Costaras, Robin Stewart, Jennifer Stewart, Amy (Keith) Huck, Emily (James) Guerriere, Kayla (Nick) Johnson, Leah (Zac) Hays; great grandchildren: Cannon, Greyson and Kinley Huck, Maya Diki, Michael Guerriere and a baby Costaras on the way, one sister Ruby Burton and friend Vera Payne.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, and siblings: Nora Stewart, Walton Starr, Myra Peters, Lola Williams, Kermit Starr, Evelyn Starr, Myron Starr and Charles Starr.

Private services will be held on Saturday (Oct. 31) at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home with burial in East Lawn Memorial Park. Messages of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.Lankfordfh.com. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the American Legion Post 64.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.