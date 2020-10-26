The City of Vienna wins $1 thousand with “Make it Shine Clean” Community Grand Prize

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - The city of Vienna won a grand prize from West Virginia’s Department of Environmental Protection for their beautification work.

Vienna is being awarded the $1 thousand grand prize of the “Make it Shine Clean” community award. This award is given yearly to communities across West Virginia that show a commitment to eradicating litter and beautifying their surroundings.

Mayor Rapp says that the city wouldn’t be getting this award if it weren’t for the efforts by the community from organizations to volunteers.

“I’d like to say thank you, because they’re volunteers," says Vienna Mayor, Randy Rapp. "They give their time to do great things. So, it may sound like a small thing but just taking the time out of your day to go pull the weeds and things out of Gold Star Memorial down at Spencer’s Landing or take the time to make sure the flowers look good. It’s just a great thing for our community to be so supportive.”

Mayor Rapp says that this prize money will be used to continue making Vienna look better.

