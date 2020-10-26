Three new Parkersburg firefighters sworn in

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Parkersburg Fire Department swore in three new firefighters this morning. Kyle Shreves, Mackenzie Kidwell, and Ridge Thompson will begin the department’s in-house training program immediately. The training and subsequent apprenticeship involve a number of requirements that will be completed over the next few years.

The training will be completed over the next three months. After this initial training, they will begin work on a three-year apprenticeship program through the U.S. Department of Labor. Their probationary period is one year.

They will be required to pass a physical agility test two more times during the probationary period.

Prior to being hired they completed the Civil Service examination, successfully passed an initial agility test, passed a background check, went through the interview process, and passed the department’s physical examination requirements.

