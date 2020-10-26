Advertisement

Washington County Public Library put on the ballots for levy renewal

The giant clock sits above shelves of books in the Washington County Library
The giant clock sits above shelves of books in the Washington County Library
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 7:04 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Washington County Public Library is up for its third renewal levy on the Washington County ballots. This means you will be voting on whether or not it will continue getting funding from taxes.

The Washington County Library has seven locations throughout the county.

The library has been using funding from taxes for 10 years and is about to get renewed for another five.

Library Director Justin Mayo says the funding it gets from taxes goes into operational costs, which include things like computer costs, programs, materials, and staffing.

An example of programs is story time for kids. Another is hosting speakers, for example, someone will come dressed as Abe Lincoln to teach people about Lincoln.

Mayo says online material is another cost that is becoming more and more relevant.

“The thing with the levy is as more and more things are going digital, we have to purchase those but we still have to purchase the books and everything we’ve done in the past because we have to serve everyone and not everyone has the ability, especially in this county, to get online,” he said.

Mayo says the use of e-books has skyrocketed this year but the library still offers curbside pick-up.

