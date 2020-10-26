Advertisement

WVUP suspends in-person classes 2 weeks because of COVID-19 outbreak

West Virginia University at Parkersburg has suspended in-person classes until at least Nov. 9 because of a COVID-19 outbreak.
West Virginia University at Parkersburg has suspended in-person classes until at least Nov. 9 because of a COVID-19 outbreak.(WTAP)
By Dennis Bright
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - West Virginia University Parkersburg announced Monday that in-person classes have been suspected for two weeks because of a COVID-19 outbreak.

In a letter posted on the school’s website, President Chris Gilmer said there have been eight confirmed cases among students, faculty and staff during the past week.

“A large residential university might consider this a more expected report, but at a community-based college of our profile where we are very close-knit and familial, this news distresses me greatly as I am sure it will distress you,” Gilmer said in the letter. “There are defining moments in leadership, and I believe this is one of those moments for me. Sometimes we get it right. Sometimes we get it wrong. Often, we don’t know the verdict until the passage of time. Always, a leader shares credit for the good and takes responsibility for the bad, and I will model this behavior with this decision.”

Gilmer said he made the decision after consulting with the university’s board of governors and other members of the school’s leadership.

“Face-to-face clinical placements for our healthcare students are suspended for the same period,” he said. “We will evaluate a return to the limited face-to-face instruction which we have been doing this semester to begin Monday, November 9, with updates prior to that date and further decisions based on the trajectory of the pandemic.”

Instruction at the university will continue, but for at least two weeks, it will be technology-enabled. Further instruction will be provided about registering for spring-semester courses.

“While technology-enabled instruction at the expense of face-to-face instruction is not an optimal longterm situation, we are doing our best in the short term to ensure the quality of the experience and to prepare you to shift back face-to-face as soon as it is safe to do so. Better days will come again, and please do not give up on your education or your dreams,” Gilmer said.

During the next two weeks, all facilities will be deeply cleaned and health and safety protocols will be evaluated.

Click here to read the full letter from President Gilmer. This is a developing story. We will have updates online and during WTAP News.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

WTAP News @ 5 - Global pandemic hits home in the West Virginia mountains

Updated: 13 minutes ago

News

WTAP News @ 5 - Governor Justice urges West Virginians to keep testing

Updated: 15 minutes ago

News

WTAP News @ 5 - WVUP suspends in-person instruction due to COVID

Updated: 16 minutes ago

News

Businesses helping WVU Medicine at Camden Clark’s mammogram fund

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Mitchell Blahut
Because of events to raise funds for Camden Clark's mammogram fund, businesses have stepped up to help raise money for this month.

News

The City of Vienna wins $1 thousand with “Make it Shine Clean” Community Grand Prize

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Mitchell Blahut
The city of Vienna won the grand prize for their beautification efforts and are being awarded $1 thousand.

Latest News

News

Global pandemic hits home in the West Virginia mountains

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
An unexpected jump in COVID-19 cases in Doddridge County two weeks ago has upended the lives of its 8,400 residents.

News

Nearly 100 people arrested and over 70 illegal firearms seized

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Nearly 100 people have been arrested in an operation involving the US Marshals Service.

News

Grand Central Mall to hold drive-through Halloween event

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Cooke
As the COVD-19 pandemic continues, Grand Central Mall has transformed its annual Candy Crawl into a drive-through event to meet safety guidelines. The event will be held on Saturday, October 31 from 12 P.M. to 3 P.M.

Coronavirus

UPDATE: Ohio reports 11 deaths, 2,116 new COVID-19 cases on Monday

Updated: 2 hours ago
Ohio Department of Health COVID-19 statistics

News

Three new Parkersburg firefighters sworn in

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Parkersburg Fire Department swore in three new firefighters this morning. Kyle Shreves, Mackenzie Kidwell, and Ridge Thompson will begin the department’s in-house training program immediately.