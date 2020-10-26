WVUP suspends in-person classes 2 weeks because of COVID-19 outbreak

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - West Virginia University Parkersburg announced Monday that in-person classes have been suspected for two weeks because of a COVID-19 outbreak.

In a letter posted on the school’s website, President Chris Gilmer said there have been eight confirmed cases among students, faculty and staff during the past week.

“A large residential university might consider this a more expected report, but at a community-based college of our profile where we are very close-knit and familial, this news distresses me greatly as I am sure it will distress you,” Gilmer said in the letter. “There are defining moments in leadership, and I believe this is one of those moments for me. Sometimes we get it right. Sometimes we get it wrong. Often, we don’t know the verdict until the passage of time. Always, a leader shares credit for the good and takes responsibility for the bad, and I will model this behavior with this decision.”

Gilmer said he made the decision after consulting with the university’s board of governors and other members of the school’s leadership.

“Face-to-face clinical placements for our healthcare students are suspended for the same period,” he said. “We will evaluate a return to the limited face-to-face instruction which we have been doing this semester to begin Monday, November 9, with updates prior to that date and further decisions based on the trajectory of the pandemic.”

Instruction at the university will continue, but for at least two weeks, it will be technology-enabled. Further instruction will be provided about registering for spring-semester courses.

“While technology-enabled instruction at the expense of face-to-face instruction is not an optimal longterm situation, we are doing our best in the short term to ensure the quality of the experience and to prepare you to shift back face-to-face as soon as it is safe to do so. Better days will come again, and please do not give up on your education or your dreams,” Gilmer said.

During the next two weeks, all facilities will be deeply cleaned and health and safety protocols will be evaluated.

Click here to read the full letter from President Gilmer. This is a developing story. We will have updates online and during WTAP News.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.