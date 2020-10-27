13 missing children recovered by US Marshals Service in W.Va.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The U.S. Marshals Service in the Southern Districts of West Virginia and Ohio have recovered 45 missing children, 13 of which were recovered by the U.S. Marshals Service in the Southern District of West Virginia.

The children were recovered during “Operation Autumn Hope" which focuses on human trafficking and the location and recovery of missing and exploited children.

According to U.S.Marshal Michael Baylous, the 13 missing children that were uncovered include:

- 3 children missing from San Bernardino, California, taken in a parental dispute were recovered in Beckley, West Virginia;

- 3 children missing from Columbus, Ohio were recovered in Jackson County, West Virginia;

- 1 child missing from within the SDWV was located in Princeton, West Virginia - the USMS had this case less than 6 hrs before locating the missing child;

- 2 children missing from within the SDWV were located in Dunbar and Putnam County, West Virginia;

- 3 children missing from Lawrence County, Ohio were recovered in Lawrence County, Ohio; and,

- 1 child missing from Richmond, Virginia was found in Princeton, West Virginia.

The Cops United Felony Fugitive Enforcement Division (CUFFED) Task Force was also involved. It includes several agencies such as the West Virginia Department of Corrections, the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, the Roane County Sheriff’s Office, the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office, the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office, the Princeton Police Department, the Ravenswood Police Department and the Ironton Ohio Police Department.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children also supported the operation.

For our previous coverage on this, click here.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.