Advertisement

13 missing children recovered by US Marshals Service in W.Va.

Operation Autumn Hope helped recover 109 survivors of human trafficking. (Image from the Ohio Attorney General's office)
Operation Autumn Hope helped recover 109 survivors of human trafficking. (Image from the Ohio Attorney General's office)(WTVG)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 3:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The U.S. Marshals Service in the Southern Districts of West Virginia and Ohio have recovered 45 missing children, 13 of which were recovered by the U.S. Marshals Service in the Southern District of West Virginia.

The children were recovered during “Operation Autumn Hope" which focuses on human trafficking and the location and recovery of missing and exploited children.

According to U.S.Marshal Michael Baylous, the 13 missing children that were uncovered include:

- 3 children missing from San Bernardino, California, taken in a parental dispute were recovered in Beckley, West Virginia;

- 3 children missing from Columbus, Ohio were recovered in Jackson County, West Virginia;

- 1 child missing from within the SDWV was located in Princeton, West Virginia - the USMS had this case less than 6 hrs before locating the missing child;

- 2 children missing from within the SDWV were located in Dunbar and Putnam County, West Virginia;

- 3 children missing from Lawrence County, Ohio were recovered in Lawrence County, Ohio; and,

- 1 child missing from Richmond, Virginia was found in Princeton, West Virginia.

The Cops United Felony Fugitive Enforcement Division (CUFFED) Task Force was also involved. It includes several agencies such as the West Virginia Department of Corrections, the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, the Roane County Sheriff’s Office, the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office, the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office, the Princeton Police Department, the Ravenswood Police Department and the Ironton Ohio Police Department.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children also supported the operation.

For our previous coverage on this, click here.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Washington State Community College unveils new OneStop Center

Updated: moments ago
|
By Mitchell Blahut
Washington State Community College has unveiled a new facility to assist students in their academic pursuits.

News

Obituary: Juanita Kay Roberts

Updated: 29 minutes ago
Obituary: Juanita Kay Roberts

News

Road closures planned in Washington County

Updated: 50 minutes ago
Groves Ave (Slaughter House Hill), CR 446, will be closed by the Washington County Engineers Office on Monday, November 2, starting at 7 A.M. for culvert replacement.

News

Humane Society of Parkersburg to open new building addition

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Cooke
For the last two years, the Humane Society of Parkersburg has been working on a new addition to its building, and use of the new facilities will begin on Monday, November 1.

Latest News

News

Forecast for October 27th

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Nomination period for WV Spirit of Philanthropy Awards ending soon

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Cooke
Each year, the organization nominates West Virginia individuals and organizations to receive Spirit of Philanthropy Awards. This year’s nomination period ends on Friday, October 30.

News

UPDATE: W.Va. reports 8 COVID-19 deaths, 483 new cases on Tuesday

Updated: 4 hours ago
West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources statistics

News

WTAP News @ 11 - One case of COVID-19 at PSHS and Gihon Elementary School

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

WTAP News @ 11 - WVU announces Big 12 hoops schedule

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

UPDATE | Names released in deputy-involved shooting

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The shooting happened Thursday evening on Kettle Road near the Kanawha County line.