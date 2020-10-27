25 people indicted in a drug trafficking operation spanning from California to West Virginia

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - 25 people from four states were indicted in a drug trafficking operation that dealt with methamphetamine, crack cocaine, fentanyl, and heroin, announced U.S. Attorney Bill Powell.

A press conference was held at the Monongalia County Sheriffs Department today as U.S. Attorney Bill Powell made the announcement about the arrests.

“This is the third major indictment announced in just the last few weeks here in the Northern District of West Virginia. What they all have in common is the presence of out of state participants alleged to be part of a significant drug conspiracy. We have dedicated law enforcement partners and aggressive prosecutors who will root out such activity in our district and enforce the law. We have always believed that this type of effort is required to protect our communities. To those thinking that they can come into our state and participate in these illegal activities without consequence, you are sadly mistaken. We will not stop, but I suggest that you do,” said Powell.

Out of the 25 people arrested for this drug trafficking operation, seven are from Morgantown alone with a total over 10 from West Virginia and many in our region.

The people who were indicted include:

Anthony Allen, 34, of Rosenberg, Texas

Johnnie Bradley, 37, of Houston, Texas

Michael Alcendor, 19, of Houston, Texas

James Pugh, 46, of Wheeling, West Virginia

Jeffrey Howard, 23, of Houston, Texas

Kedrick Howard, 27, of Dallas, Texas

Leonard Jasmine, 28, Houston, Texas

Sixto Marquez, 44, of Paramount, California

Francisco Chanes, 36, of Los Angeles, California

Aaliyah Snowden, 25, of Eastpointe, Michigan

Roderick Bradley, 30, of Houston, Texas

Kelsey McClung, 27, of Westover, West Virginia

Robert Woody, 41, of Morgantown, West Virginia

Tiffany Groves, 42, of Kingwood, West Virginia

Sabrina Burton, 24, of Morgantown, West Virginia

Skilor Perdue, 25, of Morgantown, West Virginia

Loren Delaney, 29, of Morgantown, West Virginia

Greg Snider, 61, of Bruceton Mills, West Virginia

Morgan Janes, 23, of Morgantown, West Virginia

Suzanne Adiyeh, 37, of Morgantown, West Virginia

Antonio Buzzo, 25, of Maidsville, West Virginia

David Gamble, 56, of Masontown, West Virginia

Leslie O’Quinn, 30, of Houston, Texas

Narkevia Lewis, 22, of Houston, Texas

Ashley Johnson, 34, Morgantown, West Virginia

The investigation has been ongoing for the past two years. The crimes are allegedly occurred in Monongalia County as well as other places from the spring of 2018 to October 2020.

“These individuals sold drugs for profit without any regard for the devastation caused in our local community and to its families,” the FBI Pittsburg special agent in charge, Michael Christman said. “Instead these suspects prayed on our community, acting like salesmen, selling just about every illegal drug imaginable,” he said.

This is the third major indictment that’s been announced in the last few weeks alone.

U.S. Attorney Bill Powell said that he believes people assume West Virginia’s rural areas will allow them to operate smoothly which he believes is why West Virginia was a state of interest in all of this.

