42nd Annual Turkey Trot will be done virtually

By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - One of Parkersburg’s most popular Thanksgiving traditions will take place in a much different way this year because of COVID-19.

After speaking with health officials the Turkey Trot committee has come to the decision that they will be hosting this year’s event virtually.

People can register, receive their shirt and have from Thanksgiving morning to midnight on Sunday to record three miles.

Organizers of the event would like those participating to take pictures and videos of their run and post them on to their Facebook page.

“You’re just going to do your own three-mile race. You can pick any course you want, and then you can send pictures and your time to my Facebook page, ‘TurkeyTrot.com.’ And then, we’ll post them. I’m hoping to get a whole bunch of pictures," says Turkey Trot Director, Sharon Marks. "There’s not really a winner of the Turkey Trot this year. It’s more of a family event. We just want everybody to get together and take their pictures and send their times so that we can see what they’re doing.”

The Turkey Trot will still have door prizes.

The committee will be selecting 25 families at random who will receive these prizes through mail.

