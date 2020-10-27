Advertisement

Humane Society of Parkersburg to open new building addition

(WTAP)
By Sarah Cooke
Oct. 27, 2020
For the last two years, the Humane Society of Parkersburg has been working on a new addition to its building, and use of the new facilities will begin on Monday, November 1.

According to Gary McIntyre, executive director. The new addition will increase the shelter’s capacity, allowing it to take in more cats and dogs than was previously possible.

The new facilities will include indoor/outdoor kennels for larger dogs, a separate room for small dogs, new spaces for cats, a new sprinkler system, a new medical room, and more. There will also be upgrades made to the original facilities.

The Humane Society will be closed over the weekend in order to move pets and supplies into the new facilities. On that day, the full staff will begin working in the new facility, with construction on the original facility beginning Monday or Tuesday of next week.

