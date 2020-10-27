Marshall University releases plans for Spring semester

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Marshall University has announced its plans for the Spring semester.

President Jerome A. Gilbert, of Marshall University, says they have made the decision to use the same approach for the Spring semester as they did with the Fall semester, which was a mixture of face-to-face, virtual and online classes.

This will let them continue to monitor the pandemic as well as keep density on campuses to a minimum.

According to President Gilbert, this will give the university the best chance to complete the semester safely while still providing a quality educational experience.

Freshman, graduate and most professional students will still be able to expect combinations of face-to-face and virtual courses. University officials say they plan to increase the number of in-person course sections specifically for freshman.

If you’re a sophomore, junior or senior, you can expect mostly virtual classes. The university says there could be hands-on courses that could be offered in-person, depending on the student’s area of study.

Some of the changes MU says to expect include:

·Changes to the academic calendar have been made to minimize travel to and from campus once the spring semester begins. Class will start one week later than usual—on Tuesday, Jan. 19. The first four days of the originally scheduled Spring Break have been cancelled, and classes will be held to make up for the delayed start to the semester; however, there will be no classes on Friday, March 19, to provide a three-day weekend. Spring classes will end April 23, with final exams scheduled for April 26-30.

· All students will pay a lower amount for standard fees for the spring semester.

·Mandatory COVID-19 surveillance testing will continue throughout the spring semester for all on-site students and employees.

·Residence hall move-in will occur over several days, Jan. 15-18, and all students will be tested for COVID-19 upon arrival.

·Dining services will be open at the current 50% capacity, with cleaning of tables after each use and no self-service.

·Cloth masks and hand sanitizer will be provided to all on-campus students and employees at the beginning of the semester.

