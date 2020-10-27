Advertisement

Nomination period for WV Spirit of Philanthropy Awards ending soon

By Sarah Cooke
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 2:31 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - Each year, the organization nominates West Virginia individuals and organizations to receive Spirit of Philanthropy Awards. This year’s nomination period ends on Friday, October 30.

Philanthropy WV is composed of members that include private and family foundations, community foundations, corporate foundations and giving programs, health funders and other grant-makers. Its goal is to serve as a resource and forum for those involved in philanthropy to connect and grow.

The organization grants awards in four categories, including Critical Impact, Volunteer Leadership, Staff Leadership, and Corporate Responsibility Leader. They are intended to honor individuals and companies who excel at various aspects of philanthropy. Additional information about each award can be found on the organization’s website. All awards will be presented at a virtual ceremony on November 13.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Paul Daugherty, the organizations president and CEO, said the organization has seen an uptick in philanthropic activity.

“We have been tracking among our membership of about 85-90 different foundations, companies, and individual donors. There has been at least $10 million in grants and giving that has been committed for specifically pandemic response,” said Daugherty. “And that has been around food insecurity, small business support, non-profit operations,” he added.

In addition, Daugherty noted that for many non-profit organizations, the need is greater this year because they have had to cancel or downsize their fundraising events due to the pandemic.

Philanthropy WV is also holding its annual conference virtually this year, during the week of November 9.

Those who would like to submit a nomination for the Spirit of Philanthropy Awards may do so online here.

