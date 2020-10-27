Obituary: Benny D. Dye

Benny D. Dye, Sr., 76, of Marietta passed away on Sunday, October 25, 2020, at Marietta Memorial Hospital. He was born June 23, 1944, in Marietta a son of Herman Gosset, Sr. and Sarah Dell Dye. Benny was raised by his grandparents, Clayton and Mary Dye.

He was a graduate of Waterford High School in 1964 and served in the U.S. Army stationed in Panama during the Vietnam War. Benny worked for Marietta Concrete and later Marietta Structures and retired from Carr Concrete. He loved watching football, especially Dallas Cowboys. When he was younger he enjoyed playing basketball.

On June 26, 1976, he married Anna McKitrick who survives with their son, Benny D. Dye, Jr. of Marietta. Also surviving is his niece whom he raised Anna Linney; 5 grandchildren: Natalie. Bethany, Ethan, Samuel and Dylan; siblings: Charlene Gossett, Joann Haddock, Daniel (Tammy) Gossett, Bill Gossett and Mark Gossett all of Canton and James (Glenda) Gossett of South Carolina, also survived by many nieces and nephews who loved him dearly.

His parents and brother, Herman Gossett, Jr. preceded him in death.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Friday (Oct. 30) at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home with burial following in Gravel Bank Cemetery. Family will greet friends at the funeral home on Thursday from 2-4 and 6-8. Messages of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.Lankfordfh.com.

In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate contributions to the funeral home to assist with funeral expenses.

