Obituary: Erin L. Bird

Erin L. Bird, 61, of Washington, WV, passed away Monday, October 26, 2020 at Select Specialty Hospital in Columbus, OH.

She was born April 22, 1959, in Reading, PA, a daughter of the late Charles R. McLaughlin and Dorothea McLaughlin Cox.

Erin graduated from Fairmont High School, received her Bachelor’s degree in education from Alderson Broaddus University and her Master’s degree in speech from West Virginia University. She retired as an Elementary School Teacher for Park Elementary and taught pre-school at Washington United Methodist Church. Erin was a member of the Washington United Methodist Church where she sang in the choir. She was a dog obedience trainer, she loved her pets. Erin’s biggest joy in life was being a loving wife and mother.

She is survived by her husband, Mike Bird; two sons, Jordan Bird (Jackie) of Palm Bay, FL and Ethan Bird (Kylee) of Columbus, OH; three brothers, Keith McLaughlin of Fort Collins, CO, Glenn McLaughlin (Vicki) of Hurricane, WV and Kevin McLaughlin (Becky) of Concord, NC; and her father and mother in-law, Robert and Claudette Bird of Melbourne, FL.

In addition to her parents, Erin was preceded in death by her step-father, Jack Cox.

At Erin’s request she will be cremated. A memorial service will be held at the Washington United Methodist Church at a time to be announced. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home and Crematory, Pike St, south Parkersburg is honored to serve the Bird family.

In lieu of flowers memorial may be made to the Washington United Methodist Church 10468 DuPont Rd. Washington, WV, 26181.

