Obituary: Guy David Evans

Guy David Evans, 63 of Parkersburg passed away October 25, 2020 at the Camden Clark Medical Center.

He was born in Wood county the son of the late Glenn and Patricia Lofty Evans.

He had worked as a self employed Automotive Body Man. From a very young age he had a passion for cars, trains, rail buggies, four wheelers and anything that was fast, loud and had a motor.

He is survived by his companion of 39 years, Jaime T. Biles Daugherty of Parkersburg; His daughters, Christina Lockhart (Gary) and Angela Walker (Larry) of Parkersburg and several grandchildren. His sister, Tia Glover of Parkersburg and his brothers, Ty Evans of Columbus, OH and Todd Evans of Parkersburg.

There will be no services at this time, the family will be planning a memorial service at a later date.

The Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg is assisting the family with arrangements and online condolences may be sent to the family at www.leavittfuneralhome.com