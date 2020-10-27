Obituary: Jeffry Ryan Voycik

Jeffry Ryan Voycik, 37, of Marietta, Ohio, died Saturday, October 24, 2020 at his home. He was born on March 7, 1983 in Marietta, the son of, James G. Voycik and Susan Voycik Meredith.

Jeffry was a 2001 graduate of Marietta High School. He admired everything about the world of sports and the thrill of athletic excellence, dedication, and achievement regardless of the team. He especially loved OSU football and the Columbus Blue Jackets.

He is survived by his mother, Susan Meredith of Marietta; two step brothers, Justin Meredith (Mary) of Winchester, VA and Aaron Meredith (Jacquie) of Denver, CO; uncle, Peter Meredith (Tamie) of Marietta; aunt, Mary Stout of New York City, NY; and many other extended family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, James Voycik; step father, David Meredith; and step brother, Ryan David Meredith.

Memorial services will be at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at the Marietta Chapel of Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home, with The Rev. Steven Mahaffey officiating. Family will greet friends from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday at the funeral home. Masks will be required and social distancing will be observed.

Donations may be made to the Humane Society of the Ohio Valley, 90 Mt. Tom Road, Marietta, Ohio 45750. Cawley & Peoples is honored to serve Jeffry’s family and offers online condolences as well as other resources by visiting their website, CawleyandPeoples.com.

