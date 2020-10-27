Obituary: Mildred M. McClung

Mildred M. McClung, 90, of Davisville, West Virginia passed away Sunday, October 25, 2020 at Camden Clark Medical Center in Parkersburg, West Virginia.

She was born July 29, 1930 in Parkersburg, a daughter of the late Lawrence H. and Goldie Miller Hopkins.

Mildred was a homemaker and cared for her family. She is survived by two daughters, Diane Schreckengost (Bob) and Sheila Purvis; one son, Dennis McClung; three grandchildren, Crystal Davis (Andy), Megan Stilgenbauer (Scott), and Jonathan Purvis; four great-grandchildren, Shelby, Emily, Caiden, and Gavin; two great-great-grandchildren, Isaiah and Ellie; and a special nephew, David Ware (Bev).

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harold McClung; son, Jeff McClung; son-in-law, Woody Purvis; sister, Betty Ware; and brother, Donald Hopkins.

The family would like to express their thanks to the staff of The Willows and Camden Clark Medical Center.

There will be no service or visitation. Kimes Funeral Home is assisting the family. Those who would like to share a memory or condolence, please visit kimesfuneralhome.com.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.