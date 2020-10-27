Obituary: Nellie Ruby

Nellie Ruby, 78, of Marietta passed away October 24, 2020 at Waterview Pointe Nursing Home after a lengthy battle with cancer. She was born in Marietta on April 4, 1942 to Leo Clark and Sarah Alice (Stage) Hufford.

Nell was a 1960 of Marietta High School and had worked as a dental assistant for Dr. Richard Chociej and later for Dr. Christopher Linscott. Nell loved to write and was a member of the Sacred Way Poets.

Preceding Nellie in death was her special friend of 43 years Marilyn Carrel.

Nellie will be greatly missed by many people, especially her close friends Chris, Shawna, and Sophia Linscott.

According to her wishes, Nell will be cremated and there will be no public services observed. McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home is assisting with Nellie’s arrangements.