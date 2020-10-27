Obituary: Robert “Bob” Slone Brookover

Robert “Bob” Slone Brookover, 55, of Parkersburg, passed away October 25, 2020 after a short illness at Marietta Memorial Hospital.

He was born June 1, 1965, in Wood County, a son of the late Carl and Charlotte Eileen Brookover.

Bob was a member of the local Laborers Union 1085. A truck driver for many years. He loved and was very proud of his children and grandchildren. Bob enjoyed fishing, hunting and helping people.

Surviving are his loving and caring wife, Lisa Brookover; daughter and son in-law, Brittany (James) Cash; son and daughter in-law, Shelby (Autumn) Brookover; grandchildren, Makayla and Addison McCoy, Aubree, Colton and baby (on the way) Brookover; three brothers, Mike (Peggy) Brookover, William (Maya) Brookover and Gary Brookover all of Parkersburg; six sisters, Bethel Peck of Walker, Mildred Queen of South Carolina, Sharon (Joe) Peck, Mary (James) Fetty, Sandra Henthorn all of Parkersburg and Carol (William) Keffer of Mineral Wells; numerous nieces and nephews; brother-in-law, Bud Persell of Parkersburg; and longtime friend, Don Westfall of Walker.

In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by two brothers, Charles “Chuck” and Carl W. III Brookover; and two sisters, Diane Miller and Violet Persell.

The family would like to express a special thanks to Bob’s mother-in-law, Susan Davidson for helping take care of him for the last four years.

Visitation will be held from 2-6 pm on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Kimes Funeral Home, 521 5th St, Parkersburg, where a brief service will be officiated by Pastor Ronnie Hendershot. Kimes Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve the Brookover family.